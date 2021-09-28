Valley man with autism still missing; family hopes for the best despite no new leads

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Six days after Najib Monsif disappeared, his family is expecting the worst, but hoping for the best while the trail remains cold on his whereabouts.

Monsif was last seen wandering around his home near Frank LLoyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22. The 20-year-old has autism and is described as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

"Jubi is an angel. He is 20 years old with a baby’s heart," said Najib Monsif Sr., his father.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Monsif's scent was picked up by police dogs and tracked to a nearby Albertson's Grocery Store about a half-mile away from his home, but that's also where scent goes cold.

"Today’s the first day that I can even stand up and speak. The pain has been unbearable," said Rebecca Nold, Monsif's mom. "A lot of people have a person with autism in their family. They know someone or love someone with autism. These people, these special, special people, are like angels."

It's believed that Monsif is wearing dark clothing and moccasins for shoes, which causes him to shuffle. Monsif, who is known by his nickname "Jubi" does not have a cellphone, and Scottsdale police say it's most likely he left his house on foot.

Monsif is a Middle-Eastern, has a thin build, and is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6-feet tall.

"[If you see him] absolutely do not let him out of your sight. He is to be stayed with and call 911 immediately. Because this is a dire situation. This is extremely dangerous. Do not call us, call 911," said Josephine Monsif, his sister.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses in the search for Monsif and a Facebook Page called "Finding Najib Monsif to provide updates on the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.