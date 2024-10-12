Missing man found dead inside McDowell-Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Friday night inside the McDowell-Sonoran Preserve.

Scottsdale police say a man was initially reported missing by family around 5:30 p.m. after not returning from a mountain bike ride earlier in the day.

Search crews were sent to the McDowell-Sonoran Preserve to look for the man.

Police say around 9 p.m., the man's body was located off the trail and far inside the preserve.

The man has not yet been identified.

Initial information leads police to believe the man's death is related to a medical event or a mountain bike crash.

What ultimately caused the man's death is under investigation.