LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms sweep across the Valley

PHOENIX — A round of monsoon storms is sweeping across the Valley.

Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.

Here are the latest updates of what's happening around the Valley and other parts of Arizona:

5:37 p.m.

Alert PV: Doubletree Ranch between Via Los Caballos & 66th and Invergordon between Horseshoe & El Maro closed both directions for flooding. Please avoid the area. Watch out for fallen trees & other traffic hazards, we are working to clean them up, & will send out updates. — Paradise Valley PD (@PVPolice) August 13, 2022

4:52 p.m.

Lots of damage in the Lake Pleasant area as monsoon storms sweep through. There have been no reports of injuries. 📸 Ken Murray



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/gMjPN7Kxr7 pic.twitter.com/IWCGymgwS6 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 12, 2022

4:47 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 5:45 PM MST. https://t.co/5U6jnQva76 #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/cs0scUhoAR — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 12, 2022

4:42 p.m.

UPDATE: Standing water has receded at Loop 101.



However, we recommend that you check all the latest road conditions and alternate routes on AZ511: https://t.co/JH3w60B6ht. https://t.co/52KVEEVsVC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 12, 2022

4:33 p.m.

🚨Flash flood potential



We are advising visitors to leave the Upper Sabino Canyon. The NWS Tucson is issuing a weather warning for the area. Marshall Gulch is currently running above the 8ft mark. The Crawler will be switching to their high water tour for the day. pic.twitter.com/21yyrwAvx9 — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) August 12, 2022

4:25 p.m.

*Loop 101 PIMA*



There is standing water at Cactus.



Motorists traveling on Loop 101 should expect delays in both directions.



Non-essential travel should be postponed at this time. #Loop101 #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/gjmFVQNeT3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 12, 2022

4:22 p.m.

Remember to avoid flooded areas! 6 inches of water will knock you off your feet. 12 inches can float your car! #azwx https://t.co/bSbIpCqTJW — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@FCDFloodInfo) August 12, 2022

We got mess at the 101SB & Cactus road. pic.twitter.com/OqKJe947GX — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) August 12, 2022

4:17 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for arriving flights.

4:14 p.m.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: Scottsdale Road and Hayden, north of Cactus is closed for power lines down. Avoid the area until further notice.

OUTAGES: https://t.co/BACmb6iHCa pic.twitter.com/1FcZNQX73b — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 12, 2022

Storms are moving in & we are ready to respond in case of an outage. Double check that your contact info is correct in your account online to ensure that you receive alerts related to outages in your area. Report outages and check for updates/info at https://t.co/EytRWkUnNG. pic.twitter.com/AZD9IKJpwZ — APS (@apsFYI) August 12, 2022

4:06 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

Drains in east Mesa can’t keep up with the amount of water that came down during latest severe storm



This is off of Adobe Rd near Crimson Rd. pic.twitter.com/eWWNlQGwhc — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) August 12, 2022

3:30 p.m.

MONSOON STORMS: We’ve seen dust and now rain coming down as we drove through Paradise Valley and into Scottsdale. Now we’re heading to some potentially breaking news. Stay with @abc15 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/DmnBTOH33e — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) August 12, 2022