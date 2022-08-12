Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms sweep across the Valley

Rain in the Red Mountain area, captured by Shayla Dubon.
Melanie Rn Desert Ridge.jpeg
Mike Dobbins
loop 101 and rain tree rain
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 20:37:22-04

PHOENIX — A round of monsoon storms is sweeping across the Valley.

Storms started bubbling around the Valley Friday afternoon and made their way into the Phoenix Metro around 2 p.m.

POWER OUTAGES: More than 31,000 without power around the Valley Friday

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-12-22

VIDEOS: Monsoon storm hits the Valley Friday

Here are the latest updates of what's happening around the Valley and other parts of Arizona:

5:37 p.m.

4:52 p.m.

4:47 p.m.

4:42 p.m.

4:33 p.m.

4:25 p.m.

4:22 p.m.

4:17 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop for arriving flights.

4:14 p.m.

4:06 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!