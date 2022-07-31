POWER OUTAGES: More than 6,000 without power around the Valley Friday

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Friday afternoon.

Between APS and SRP, as of 6:50 p.m., there are about 6,636 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 4,936 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 1,700 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

RELATED: RADAR CONDITIONS

For the latest weather conditions, click here.