Keeping rattlesnake safety top of mind as the weather cools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As the Venom Manager at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, Cale Moris has a job that would give some people the creeps. The sanctuary houses 1,500 reptiles from all over the world, about 150 of which are venomous.

"So, in Arizona, there are 13 species of rattlesnakes, but in the Phoenix metropolitan area there's six species which you can run into," Moris said.

After months of record-breaking heat, the weather is finally improving and people are ready to hit the trails again. With more people out on the trails, the likelihood of running into a rattlesnake increases. According to Moris, the perfect weather for us is also the perfect weather for rattlesnakes.

Sherri Shafer runs into rattlesnakes more often than she would like. After recovering from a recent bike accident, she hit the trails again with her biking partner and had her closest call yet.

"There's a rattlesnake stretched across the path, I had no time to react," Shafer said.

Surprising both Shafter and the snake.

"Freaked me out, made him mad — he's fine," Shafer said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Encounters like this are more common at this time of year. So, experts advise to keep an ear out on the trails, because when you hear that rattle, "They're just trying to warn you that they're there, go around them, don't mess with them," said David Folio, the public information officer for the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Moris says that the rattle doesn't mean they're angry.

"A lot of people will look at this and go 'Oh he's mean he's mad he's rattling,' and I'm like, no he's scared," Moris said.

And that fear can make them lash out. Both Moris and Folio say the worst thing you can do is listen to old myths about rattlesnake bites.

"Don't pour whiskey on it, don't pour alcohol on it, don't cut, don't bite it — suck it, don't put a tourniquet around it, that cuts down some of the blood flow to the tissue you don't want to damage tissue further," Folio said.

The best thing you can do according to them is to not panic and get to a hospital as quickly as possible. They also advised to remove any jewelry, keep children close and keep your pets on a leash.

And the most important thing you can do, according to Folio, is to give them the respect they deserve.