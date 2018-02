SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Three years after Allison Feldman was found murdered inside her home, family and friends gathered on the steps of the Scottsdale Justice Center to honor her life and call on the community for answers.

“Allison was the most wonderful, loving child you’d ever want to meet,” said Elaine Feldman, Allison's mother, during the candlelight vigil. “So generous, so loyal to her friends and so loving to her family.”

After her death, police canvassed the neighborhood and collected DNA samples at Feldman’s home, near Loop 101 and Pima Road. There have been no suspects in the case.

“Allison’s file is right there on the corner of my desk, it never moves,” said Scottsdale Police Detective John Heinzelman.

“We’re hoping that we get that phone call that gives us the lead we need,” he said.

Heinzelman said the FBI will soon be joining the case.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Scottsdale Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.