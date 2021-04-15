Daughter of NY Jets legend Al Toon found dead in Scottsdale after apparent murder-suicide

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The daughter of a New York Jets legend was killed over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide in Scottsdale.

On Monday afternoon, Scottsdale police identified the woman as 28-year-old Molly Elizabeth Lillard. Her husband was identified as 36-year-old Royce Dale Lillard III.

"At this point in the investigation, all indications are that this was a murder-suicide," the spokesperson said.

Lillard is the daughter of former NY Jets player Al Toon.

Condolences are being shared across social media in Wisconsin, where the family still has ties.

Lillard is a former volleyball standout who played for the Michigan Wolverines.

In a statement, the volleyball team writing, “We are extremely heartbroken and at a loss for words at this moment. The Michigan Volleyball family is sending all of our love to Molly Toon and her family. She was an amazing friend, daughter, teammate and mother. Molly will be greatly missed.”

Police not releasing any new information on what led to the murder-suicide, but officers responded to the home near 86th Street and Chaparral Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday where they found Lillard at the front of the home with gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

Shortly after finding Lillard, officers learned that the woman's husband, the alleged shooting suspect, went back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

Officers tried to get in touch with the man for several hours without success, police said. Later, a SWAT team went inside the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department said.