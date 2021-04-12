Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Scottsdale police working barricade, shooting situation near 86th Street and Chaparral

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
thumbnail_Scottsdale Barricade 1.png
Posted at 7:08 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 23:16:21-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are on the scene of a shooting and barricade situation in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon.

Scottsdale police say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home near 86th Street and Chaparral Road.

Officials say to avoid the area as it is an active scene.

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.