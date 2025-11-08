Crews respond to two mountain rescues in Valley Saturday morning

Valley firefighters were busy Saturday morning, responding to two separate mountain rescues in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

Scottsdale rescue

Just after 11 a.m., Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire technical rescue crews were called to a trail near 23000 North 128th Street after a 30-year-old hiker reportedly suffered a seizure about a mile in.

Scottsdale Fire deployed E-bikes and a UTV to reach the man and bring him safely off the trail. Crews say the hiker was stable and declined transportation after being evaluated.

Phoenix rescue

Earlier in the morning, around 10:15 a.m., Phoenix Fire crews were called to the Pima Canyon Trailhead at South Mountain for an injured male hiker.

Officials say the man suffered a lower leg injury, and firefighters used a battalion truck to safely get him off the mountain. He was treated and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.