Couple's risque Scottsdale restaurant rendezvous ends in theft

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale restaurant owner is taking an unusual approach to a break-in at her business — finding humor in the romantic moment that preceded the crime.

Lexi Caliskan owns Mon Cheri, located near 1st Avenue and Goldwater in Old Town Scottsdale. The restaurant, decorated with roses throughout, creates an Instagram-worthy atmosphere for diners.

Early Saturday morning, security cameras captured a man and woman among the roses in what appeared to be a romantic moment. However, the evening took a criminal turn when the couple allegedly broke into the restaurant.

"They got caught in the moment, there's roses everywhere, maybe it was kind of romantic but modern day Bonnie and Clyde," Caliskan said. "I was just blown away by a man and a woman, what he had done, he eat afterward, then continue to break into property."

The thieves made off with several hundred dollars in cash, an iPhone 5 which was used as the hostess phone, and what Caliskan described as the cheapest bottle of rum at the bar, Bacardi.

Scottsdale police say they are still investigating the incident.

Despite the break-in, Caliskan maintains her sense of humor about the unusual circumstances surrounding the crime at her rose-covered establishment.

