Chaparral High School students honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A group of high students in Scottsdale are honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 as we approach twenty years since the terror attack in America.

Nearly a dozen students at Chaparral High School, who were not yet born at the time of the attacks, spent hours on Thursday afternoon placing nearly 3,000 American flags outside the library on a patch of grass.

Dylan Marks tells ABC15 he wanted to make sure that the students would know about the 9/11 attacks.

“It’s important that we remember the stories,” he said.

Marks said he’s learned about 9/11 through the stories of the people — including where his own parents were on that day nearly twenty years ago.

Dylan Marks

As the students placed the flags one by one, staff members, teachers, and the assistant principal stopped by to tell the kids what a great job they were doing.

On Friday, there will be a short video on the morning announcements, explaining the flags and what they represent.