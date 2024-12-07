Arizona lawmakers scrutinize Scottsdale's restrictions on casitas

SCOTTSDALE — Arizona legislators are taking a closer look at restrictions on casitas in Scottsdale.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed bipartisan legislation in May that legalized accessory dwelling units, the small backyard homes known as casitas. The law, which requires cities and towns with more than 75,000 residents to allow ADUs, takes effect Jan. 1.

The Scottsdale City Council passed zoning changes in late November to comply with the law – but council members also excluded casitas from much of the city.

State Rep. Michael Carbone, R-25, who sponsored House Bill 2720, said he’s disappointed.

“We need housing,” he said. “We need affordable housing, and this is a great way to implement that. And to come in and kind of snub the voters or the electorate in this case, I'm just surprised. It's egregious.”

Scottsdale is exempting roughly 10-mile areas of Scottsdale Airport and Sky Harbor from the casita law – most of the city.

City of Scottsdale

Those restrictions go against the intent of the law, Carbone said.

“You're telling people they can't build anything in their backyard,” Carbone said. “But you can build a shed. You can build something else. ... It doesn't make sense. It doesn't pass the smell test.”

In a statement, the city of Scottsdale told ABC15 “... the city believes it has and will continue to fully comply with the new State law.”

Arizona House lawmakers will be talking with Scottsdale about the ADU restrictions, said Carbone, will be House majority leader in 2025. Current House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci is taking the lead on those discussions, Carbone said.

“My goal is to resolve it and then get them to perform in the right manner for their constituents, and just not waste people's time, because I think that's what's happening,” he said.

And state money is on the line.

Cities that do not comply with the casita law could see state revenue withheld, meaning Scottsdale could lose state funding.