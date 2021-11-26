Watch
7-year-old child pulled from Scottsdale pool, taken to the hospital

Associated Press
Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 26, 2021
SCOTTSDALE — A 7-year-old child was transported to a local hospital Friday afternoon after being pulled from a Scottsdale pool, according to fire officials.

Sometime around 3 p.m., Scottsdale fire crews were called to a pool near Pima and Indian Bend roads.

Crews located a 7-year-old child who was pulled from the pool, with a bystander performing CPR, according to officials.

The child regained consciousness at the scene was taken to a nearby hospital.

This incident marks the third water-related incident with children in the Valley in the last two days.

A young girl in Phoenix died Thursday morning and a toddler in Tempe remains in serious condition Thursday afternoon after each were pulled from pools.

No further information was provided by officials.

