TEMPE, AZ — Officials say a toddler is in serious condition after falling into a backyard pool near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road Thursday.

Fire crews responded to a home near the area for reports of a drowning involving a child falling into a backyard pool.

Firefighters have transported the toddler, who is believed to be about 1 to 2 years of age, to the hospital in serious condition.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.