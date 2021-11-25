Watch
Toddler extremely critical after falling into Phoenix pool

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 25, 2021
PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after falling into a backyard swimming pool.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to a home near 10th Street and Maryland Avenue Thursday morning for reports of a boy who was submerged in a pool for an unknown period of time.

When emergency crews got to the home the boy was already pulled from the water but unresponsive, according to Phoenix Fire.

He was rushed to a nearby pediatric hospital for treatment.

Further details haven't been released.

