Paradise Valley remembers former Police Chief John Wintersteen killed after hit by car

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — The Town of Paradise Valley is remembering John Wintersteen, a former police chief and servant to the community.

If Wintersteen was in a uniform, behind a badge, or even on TV, chances are, he was serving others.

”The message we take from John’s life, is he was all about service,” said Ed Winkler.

Winkler is a former Paradise Valley mayor who worked alongside Wintersteen when he was with the Paradise Valley Police Department.

While there Winterseen served as chief, director of public safety, and town marshal.

Even when he was chief, his old colleague and friend says Wintersteen was in the community plenty more than at a desk.

”John spent as much of his life directing traffic as he did directing people, so he understood the hazards and understood what was going on,” said Winkler.

On Sunday, a driver in a Mercedes Benz hit a dog near Lincoln Drive east of 46th Street.

The driver got out of the car to help the dog, which ABC15 learned was Wintersteen's dog.

DPS says he came out of his home to help his dog but then a driver in a Lexus hit both Wintersteen and the other person.

Then, another car hit at least one of them before both were taken to the hospital where they died, according to DPS.

Police say both drivers stayed on scene. Speed and impairment were not factors, and no criminal citation was issued.

A Paradise Valley Police Department officer admitted at night, the area where the crash happened is not a well-lit area and there’s a reason for that.

“We don’t blanket the town with lights, that has been our culture,” said Winkler.

He added lights are mostly present at intersections.

“Now if you knew John, one of the things he was famous for was picking up stray animals that have been hit, putting them in his Jeep, and taking them to an animal shelter to be taken care of,” said Winkler.

An advocate for animals is just part of his legacy.

The town shared a statement saying he helped poverty-stricken populations locally and internationally through various volunteer groups.

He was instrumental in starting an MLK Jr. celebration for Paradise Valley.

His military service with the Marine Corps spans 30 years, including 20 months in Vietnam.

John is survived by his wife, three kids, and four grandkids.

Winkler heard from another former Paradise Valley mayor who described Wintersteen as a “superlative example of a man, capable of accomplishing anything.”

The Paradise Valley Police Department shared the following statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our former Chief, Chief John Wintersteen, and another valued community member in a tragic traffic collision last night. Chief Wintersteen served our town honorably from 1995 to 2009, leaving a lasting impact on both the Police Department and the community. Even after his retirement, Chief Wintersteen continued to contribute selflessly to our community. His dedication was evident through his volunteer work as an Executive Board Member for the Boy Scouts of America and his roles as the Rotary Club Youth Services Vice Chair and Emerging Leaders Chair. Additionally, he played a crucial role in organizing our town's Martin Luther King Day events for over two decades. Chief Wintersteen's legacy is woven into the fabric of our department, and we will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and the families of all those affected by this heartbreaking incident. May he rest in peace, and may his contributions to Paradise Valley be remembered and celebrated."

