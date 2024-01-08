Person dead, another injured after being hit by a car near Tatum Blvd and Lincoln Dr

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — An individual is dead and another is critically injured after being hit by a car near Tatum Boulevard and Lincoln Drive Sunday night.

Officials say the two were trying to move an injured dog from the roadway when they were struck.

Both were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. One of them died at the hospital.

Officials say the drivers involved are on scene and cooperating with authorities.

The individuals involved have not been identified.

This incident is currently under investigation.