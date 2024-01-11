Community helping both families impacted by Sunday's deadly crash in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY — The community is coming together to show support for two families who lost their loved ones in a crash on Sunday in Paradise Valley. One victim was former Police Chief John Wintersteen and ABC15 has now learned the other worked for Amazon and volunteered in the community for years.

"If we can offset some worry and some concern and help people be together in their, in their grieving... I think we've accomplished something good here," said Jeff Boles, executive director of Creighton Community Foundation.

Boles said he felt compelled to do something after learning about Sunday's crash.

In knowing Wintersteen's character, Boles felt confident his friend would have wanted the other person killed in the crash to be recognized as well. So, he is doing just that. He shared with ABC15 what he has learned about 47-year-old Nooraly Lalji.

"I've heard that he was on the way transporting blankets, errands for the mosque, transporting blankets to the homeless community," said Boles.

DPS said Lalji was traveling on Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley when he hit a dog in the road, which turned out to be Wintersteen's. Both men were trying to help the dog when they were hit by oncoming traffic.

"That was one of the things that drove me to figure out who Aly [Lalji] was... that we had somebody coming through Lincoln that struck a dog on a busy street and was willing to stop and try to render aid. And, that was very much the spirit of John Wintersteen too," said Boles.

Boles connected ABC15 with a family friend who said most people referred to Lalji as "Aly." He worked for Amazon, had a big heart, and adored his family. He was married to a Valley physician and had three girls together.

"The loss for our community has been phenomenally tragic - to see two lives of people, this deeply connected into our community, taken from us," said Boles.

Boles put together a food box for Lalji's family on Wednesday to deliver it in person. He is the executive director of the Creighton Community Foundation, which runs a market to help feed those less fortunate. It is an organization Wintersteen has been involved with for years. Boles has also set up a food train for both families, hoping this will show them the community is here to offer support.

"We hope by providing food this week, that we'll be able to relieve some of that grieving and suffering from the family. But also, let everybody know that we stand together in a community suffering and grieving them too," said Boles.

