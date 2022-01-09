11-month-old boy extremely critical after being pulled from Paradise Valley pool

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — An 11-month-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Paradise Valley pool Saturday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a family was searching for the young boy at their home near 68th Street and Lincoln Drive when they found the child in the pool.

Family members began CPR on the child until firefighters arrived on scene. CPR was continued and the child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It's unclear how long the child was in the water or if the backyard had a fence or not.

This is at least the second drowning call involving a child that Phoenix firefighters have responded to in 2022. On January 5 a three-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool near 19th Avenue and Bell Road and later died at the hospital.

