Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool Wednesday

PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Wednesday evening.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the home around 4:45 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after a child had been pulled from a pool by a bystander. Firefighters took over CPR from the bystanders and got the child into an ambulance while the boy was not breathing on his own.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately known how long the child was in the pool or if the pool has a fence or not.

