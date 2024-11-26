JoAnn Dudek's sisters speak out, MCSO revealing new details in the case

ANTHEM, AZ — Piece by piece, the mystery of what happened to JoAnn Dudek begins to unravel. The sisters of the 64-year-old woman sat down with ABC15 for the first time since her skull was found in New River. They are pushing for answers in her case, as MCSO confirms new details as the investigation continues.

"It's changed us forever," said JoAnn's sister Terry Murtha. "We will, we will really never be the same."

Each sister had their own perspective and emotions surrounding the disappearance of Dudek, but all three are grateful she's been found.

"I just never thought I'd gone out to Arizona and searched, and I stood in the vastness of this and just like we'll never find her," said Dudek's youngest sister Colleen Shanahan-Adair. "It was just so overwhelming."

"It was a relief without a doubt," said Terry. "But when the phone call comes, no matter how prepared you think you are, and how you want to hear that. When the news comes, the only word it was just gut-wrenching and heart-wrenching."

The call came earlier this month when the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed a skull found in New River was Dudek's.

"I always truthfully felt in my heart from the very beginning that she was not with us," said Dudek's sister Karen Olson. "So now, knowing that she's in loving arms. She's being taken care of respectfully, even though it's at the ME's office right now. That truthfully, provides me something positive for the first time ever."

On Monday, MCSO confirmed the skull was found along with other bones in the area of I-17 south of New River Road.

"Other bones were found, but not yet confirmed as to what/whom," said the Sheriff's Office via email.

But the mystery of what happened is still under investigation. This month marks two years since Dudek was last seen at her Anthem home near Meridian and Belfair Way. At the time she was living with her daughter, her daughter's partner, and her husband who passed away last year.

"We are of the belief that whatever took place took place in that house," said Shanahan-Adair. "And JoAnn did not leave on her own. She didn't walk out the door without her car keys and her wallet."

Dudek's family believes there was a violent altercation inside the home, but that information hasn't been confirmed.

MCSO told ABC15 there are persons of interest in the case, saying detectives are looking at everyone involved including those who lived with Dudek.

"It's quite a relief that they have persons of interest, to know we have a direction," said Terry.

"I think the one piece of information that we all need to move on is we need to know the truth," said Dudek's niece Erin Murtha. "That's what we need to truly feel like we have closure from this."

The sister's new focus is bringing Dudek home and laying her to rest with their parents. Their original hope was before Christmas, but the Medical Examiner's report is still pending.

"We fought together as a family and vowed together, every one of us, we will never stop until JoAnne is home," said Terry. "We will never stop until justice is served."

ABC15 did call a number believed to be connected to Dudek's daughter, but that person hung up. MCSO's homicide unit is investigating the case, but as of Monday, they couldn't confirm Dudek's death is a homicide.

Dudek's cause of death is still pending according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's website.