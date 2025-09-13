Possible explosive device found outside Yuma County Detention Center

YUMA, AZ — A suspicious package was discovered just outside the Yuma County Detention Center.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office , the package was found around 5:30 p.m. during a routine security check near the jail.

Deputies say the item was designed to look like a bomb, it was wrapped in duct tape, included handwritten threats, and was staked into the ground near an electrical box.

The area was secured, and the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad was called in.

The bomb squad confirmed the package contained parts commonly found in improvised explosive devices.

The device was safely destroyed with a controlled detonation.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is now being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Authorities are still investigating and are asking the public for help.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or anonymously through 78-CRIME. You can also submit a tip online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.