TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prosecutors say Christopher Clements' cell phone records place him near Isabel Celis' house, the spot where her remains were found, and the site where Maribel Gonzalez's remains were found.

Defense attorneys tried to block the phone evidence because it was originally requested in an unrelated case, and was based on a court order, not a formal search warrant.

Clements led investigators to Celis' remains but did not admit to killing her.

Detectives recognized the Celis site as near the location where Maribel Gonzalez's remains were found. That prompted them to view Clements as a suspect in the older girl’s murder. They say they got a DNA match to Clements off Maribel Gonzalez's body.

Superior Court Judge Deborah Bernini ruled the circumstances of how investigators obtained the cell phone tracking should not prevent prosecutors from using that evidence at trial.

