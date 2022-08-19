Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing in Tucson set for Friday, rally expected

TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is being held Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Tucson.

The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake.

After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Brnovich announced A.R.S. § 13-3603 would be Arizona's new abortion law.

According to court documents, Planned Parenthood and plaintiffs argue that the territorial law is not based on medical scientific rationale, threatens the health of pregnant patients, interferes with the patient-physician relationship, undermines the longstanding principles of medical ethics, and disproportionately harms patients of color, patients in rural settings, and patients with low incomes.

Defendants argue that Planned Parenthood ignores the "catastrophic effect" on unborn children, harm to pregnant mothers, and damage to the medical profession, according to court documents. Additionally, defendants say A.R.S. § 13-3603 protects unborn children in all stages of development, eliminates "particularly gruesome and barbaric medical procedures," preserves the integrity of the medical profession, and protects maternal health and safety.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona has planned a rally at El Presidio Plaza throughout the duration of Friday's hearing.