AG announces century-old abortion law will be law of land

PHOENIX — Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists spoke out Wednesday after a sudden announcement by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

"Infuriated. That's not the answer we need," says Samantha Casino, community member.

"I personally support that," says Lori Gray, Arizona Life Coalition.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there was confusion about which Arizona abortion law would be in effect down the line.

Brnovich stated on Wednesday that he wants a century-old law to be the one in place in Arizona. This law would ban all abortion procedures with only one exception, if it's done to save a mother's life.

Though some don't believe it's that simple.

"Most the time, that has to be debated by medical boards and that takes time," says Shelby Turingan, community member.

Abortion providers who go against that law could be prosecuted for up to five years behind bars.

"That's not fair. Their job is to do what is right for their patients and that's what they should be allowed to do," says Casino.

As for the other abortion law in Arizona, Governor Ducey signed a bill this legislative session banning abortions after 15 weeks but that is now void. The 1901 law will supersede that one.

While some agree that is the right thing to do, others say there's still more to do.

"Back almost 100 years ago, we didn't have the technology that we have now. Now, we know that a baby feels pain before 15 weeks; we know a heartbeat is felt before 15 weeks," says Gray.

Things are not set in stone just yet, this matter will go to court as Brnovich works to set aside an injunction from 1973 which blocked the AG's office from enforcing the territorial law.