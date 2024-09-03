Pima County Attorney's Office dismisses assault charges against Zahriya Moreno's boyfriend, for now

TUCSON, AZ — The Pima County Attorney's Office says it is dismissing aggravated assault charges for now, pending further investigation, against Angelito Olivas, the boyfriend of 22-year-old Zahriya Moreno. Moreno died in August as the result of an alleged domestic incident in Tucson.

PCAO released the following statement regarding the case, saying the attorney's office has met with the Moreno family and plans on conducting further investigation into the case:

“After a comprehensive and extensive meeting with Zahriya Moreno’s family, the Pima County Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the matter, so that further investigation and testing can be conducted in the case. Our goal is to ensure that our decisions in charging cases are made with all available information to ensure a fair and just judicial process.”

Olivas is currently out on bond. According to court documents, Olivas dropped Moreno off at a fire station in Drexel Heights, saying she fell off his car as he drove away, leaving her brain dead.

Moreno was taken off life support Wednesday, Aug. 14 and her organs were donated. Since that time, there has been an outpouring of support from the community, remembering her life.