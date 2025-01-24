Military aircraft used to deport migrants in the country illegally from Tucson to Guatemala

TUCSON, AZ — The U.S. Government has released photos showing a military plane being used to carry out a deportation flight from Tucson.

The post says the "U.S. Transportation Command is supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal flights by providing military airlift".

The deportation flight using military aircraft comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a "National Emergency" at the border and that he would use the military for the purpose of "securing our borders".

Previously, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) used commercial planes for deportations.

President Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan spoke with ABC News and said this will now be a "daily occurrence." U.S. officials tell ABC News there were two military flights on Thursday, transporting 150 migrants to Guatemala.