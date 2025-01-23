Valley school districts responding to new Trump immigration order

PHOENIX — Some Valley school districts have sent letters to parents in the wake of a new executive order relating to immigration from President Donald Trump.

The order throws out policies that limited where arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement could happen, such as areas considered sensitive like schools and churches.

Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) was the first Valley school district ABC15 had seen sending out a letter to parents regarding the measure.

Superintendent Thea Andrade wrote, in part: "We know there is fear and uncertainty in our community. Please know we remain fully committed to providing schools of opportunity that welcome, love, and inspire all students to go places and do things that matter."

Andrade also confirmed all students who qualify will continue to get free meals and transportation.

PXU also plans to launch a series of workshops for students and families called 'Know Your Rights,' which will provide information on the legal requirements when someone is interacting with government agencies about their immigration status.

The district also said they will work with families to ensure a smooth transition should a student want to explore online learning instead of attending in person.

ABC15's Marissa Sarbak spoke to an undocumented mother with a 12-year-old son who's also undocumented, was born in Mexico, and is currently in the PXU school system.

New order to reverse ICE agents to make arrests in sensitive areas including schools

This mother wanted to remain anonymous and said she is worried about sending her son to school but that remote learning is not an option she can consider because she has to work during the day.

"It's just scary going to work and having him go to school and him being like, 'Mom, I'm just scared they're going to pick me up at school and I'm not going to see you,'" she said. "This morning, he just started crying because he didn't want to go to school."

Tempe Union High School District also sent a letter to parents, saying in part: "As a school district, we want all families to know that they are welcome at our schools. All students, regardless of immigration status, have a right to an education in this country and we stand by that principle."

Mesa Public Schools' letter echoed a similar message, saying in part: "Mesa Public Schools is committed to offering an equal educational opportunity to all students, which does not change with the repeal of the Department of Homeland Security’s 2021 guidance."

Cartwright Elementary School District's Board also adopted a new policy in December after the passing of Proposition 314 about a month prior. It laid out how they plan to protect the rights and safety of all students and their families, as well as keep schools as places "free from fear of intimidation related to immigration status."