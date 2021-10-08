Final goodbye: DEA special agent laid to rest in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — It was an emotional morning in Tucson as DEA special agent Michael Garbo was laid to rest.

He was shot and killed by an Amtrak passenger concealing large amounts of marijuana.

Leader, mentor, loving father, and husband were all words used to describe Garbo.

“Today we mourn and are saddened by the loss of Mike Garbo, and we are tested with our grief, and we are tested by those things we cannot control,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ken Hunter with the Department of Public Safety.

Special Agent Garbo served in Afghanistan as an Army National Guardsman. He also served with the Nashville Police Department and dedicated more than 16 years of service as a DEA Special Agent.

“Many leave others with an impression. Mike did more than that. He left an imprint. And what an imprint,” said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.

Chief Magnus went up to the podium to thank Garbo for his service.

“He was by all accounts, the very best kind of cop,” he added.

Sergeant Jesse Chamberlain with TPD worked with Garbo.

He says their team will never be the same without him.

“Our..our team is broken. And our team is hurting. But as a team, we’re going to get through this and we will continue the fight,” said Sgt. Chamberlain.

“When I heard Mike had been killed, I expressed my disbelief and naturally started telling my DPS colleagues stories about Mike,” added Lt. Colonel Hunter.

Hunter was Garbo’s neighbor.

He says the lessons he’s learned from his friend will last him a lifetime.

“Mike is gone, but he is not gone, because he’s left us several examples to follow,” added Lt. Colonel Hunter.

“And his legacy will continue through because legacy is not leaving something for people, it’s leaving something in people, and for the rest of our days, we will always have a piece of Mike in our hearts...in our minds,” added Sergeant Chamberlain.

Special Agent Garbo is survived by his parents, his wife Vida, daughter Alexis, and many others whom he loved until the end.