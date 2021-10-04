Shooting under investigation at Tucson Amtrak station

TUCSON, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting involving officers at a Tucson Amtrak station Monday.

The incident occurred on Amtrak's Sunset Limited train, Amtrak said, according to ABC15's local sister station, KGUN9.

All passengers and crew members on the train, which was headed from Los Angeles to New Orleans, were evacuated into the Tucson station.

Amtrak said no passenger or crew injuries were reported, however, at least one person was shot.

The extent of injuries is not currently known.

Tucson Police Department said one person was detained and the scene has been secured.

No further information has been released.