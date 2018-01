MAMMOTH, AZ - The families of Mark Reynoso and Maria De Santiago are pleading for answers after the couple was killed in Mammoth in January 2017.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Reynoso, 34, and De Santiago, 28, were shot and killed at their Mammoth home.

Investigators located their bodies outside, a few feet away from their house.

Authorities believe the suspect(s) drove to the victims home in a midsize sedan or a midsize pickup truck.

Pinal County Victim Services, Silent Witness, and the family are offering an award of $5,000 for any info leading to an arrest in the double-murder.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5105 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.