Spur Fire caused by construction equipment, no charges to be filed

BAGDAD, AZ — The cause of the Spur Fire, which damaged dozens of structures near Bagdad, Arizona, has officially been declared an accident.

Officials said Friday the fire that started on May 27 was sparked by construction equipment used to work on an area road.

The blaze was completely accidental, no negligence was found, and no reckless behavior led to the fire, so officials are not seeking any criminal charges.

The Spur Fire burned about 150 acres and damaged or destroyed 24 homes.

The small town of Bagdad, which is about 90 minutes west of Prescott, was evacuated when the fire broke out. Power to the town was also cut off for safety purposes while crews fought the flames.