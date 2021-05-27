Evacuations ordered for Spur Fire burning in Bagdad, west of Prescott

BAGDAD, AZ — Fire crews are battling the Spur Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in Bagdad, west of Prescott.

Officials say the fire is approximately 75 acres and there is "extremely active fire behavior" in the area.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the blaze has prompted evacuations east of Lindahl Road and north of Main Street.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Bagdad High School Gym.

Fire crews say they are on-scene nearby battling a second wildfire in Bagdad.

Multiple structures and mining infrastructures are at risk, fire crews say.