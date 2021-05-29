Dispatch audio details tense moments Spur Fire broke out

While relatively small in size, the Spur Fire has been able to do a lot of damage, destroying more than a dozen homes.

Dispatch audio, obtained via Broadcastify, gives insight into the moments emergency crews responded to the brush fire Thursday afternoon.

On the Yavapai County Fire and EMS channel, crews can be heard calling for staff to respond to one of the stations after the callout of the brush fire. Crews can also be heard advising others to tell the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to issue a 'red alert' to evacuate the area.

The Spur Fire, so far at 150 acres, was able to burn multiple homes while moving quickly through dry grass and brush.

On the Yavapai County Sheriff's feed, crews can be heard expressing concern about a group of people who gathered to watch the fire, noting if the wind shifted it would head toward the group. Another person sounded the alarm that the fire was right behind one of the homes.

Throughout the afternoon, crews can be heard expressing urgency to evacuate the area.

The Spur Fire remains at 150 acres and 50% containment, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management as of Friday afternoon.