Officials investigating additional reports of weapons brought to Valley schools

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Officials are investigating two more recent reports of weapons being brought to East Valley schools.

Pinal County officials are investigating reports that a student brought a gun to a Florence Unified School District campus on Wednesday.

School district officials say they were told by a parent that a student brought a 9mm gun to the Circle Cross Ranch STEM Academy K-8 campus in San Tan Valley.

Officials say the tip came after student dismissal and the student later admitted to investigators that he did have the gun on campus that day. The student claims the gun was unloaded when it was at the school.

School officials say the student will be disciplined according to district policy.

PCSO has not yet responded to ABC15's request for additional information on its investigation.

Additionally, Gilbert police say earlier this week a student brought a BB gun to a school campus.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday at Mesquite Junior High School.

Police say "appropriate charges were filed against the student involved."

In a letter to parents, school officials said the student had brought a BB gun onto the campus and "at no time were students or employees in any danger."

The incident remains under investigation.

Also on Thursday, a person was "detained" by Phoenix police after an investigation into a threat at Central High School.

On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was called to an elementary school after a second-grade student was found with two guns.

Last week, a 4th-grade student reportedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek school.

Video in the player above highlights previous ABC15 coverage of the Queen Creek incident.