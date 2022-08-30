Watch Now
Second-grade student found with two guns at Cochise County elementary school

Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 30, 2022
COCHISE, AZ  — Authorities are investigating after a second-grade student was found with two guns at a southeastern Arizona school.

On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona for reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.

When deputies arrived they met with school officials and the student.

Inside the boy's backpack were a gun and ammunition, according to CCSO. Additionally, a second handgun was discovered.

Authorities contacted the student's parents and a referral was completed for charges of misconduct with a weapon in possession of a firearm.

No other details have been provided.

