MCSO searching for missing Salt River fisherman

Family tells ABC15 the man was last seen Monday evening near Sheep's Crossing
Tre-Vor Adams
SALT RIVER, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was last seen along the Salt River Monday evening.

Family identified the victim as Tre-Vor Adams, 53, who was last seen fishing in the Sheep’s Crossing area of the river around 6 p.m.

MCSO search-and-rescue crews responded to the area Monday night for the search, but were unable to locate the fisherman. MCSO said they were continuing the search on Tuesday morning.

No further details were immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

