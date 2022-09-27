Watch Now
VIDEO: Six people, including young child, rescued from flooding near Maricopa

Video shows DPS crews rescuing the group from a flooded wash last week
A group was rescued via helicopter when they became stranded on top of a car in a flooded wash.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Sep 27, 2022
MARICOPA, AZ — Turn around, don't drown. That's the message often spread to those who may encounter flooding on the roadway during monsoon season.

However, six people had to be rescued via helicopter when they became stranded on top of a car during flooding in Maricopa.

The incident occurred last week in a flooded wash area as heavy storms moved through the state.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials released video of the incident Monday, showing multiple people trapped on top of an SUV as fast-moving water surrounded them.

Watch the rescue video from DPS in the player above.

DPS crews hovered over the group and dropped life jackets before eventually lifting all six members of the group to safety.

Officials say some of the people rescued were children, including at least one who appeared to be a toddler.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Monsoon storms brought heavy rain to the Valley and the state last week, with more than an inch of measurable rain in many spots on Sept. 21. SR 238 was also completely shut down due to flooding from that storm system.

