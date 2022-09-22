SR 238 shut down completely due to flooding between Maricopa and Gila Bend

MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 238 is shut down almost entirely due to storm flooding.

The department said Thursday the roadway is closed in both directions from Maricopa to Gila Bend.

It was originally shut down Wednesday night after a stormy Wednesday brought heavy pockets of rain to the area.

It’s not known when the roadway will reopen.

