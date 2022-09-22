Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

SR 238 shut down completely due to flooding between Maricopa and Gila Bend

SR 238 is shut down due to flooding between Maricopa and Gila Bend.
SR 238 flooding
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 12:22:17-04

MARICOPA, AZ — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say SR 238 is shut down almost entirely due to storm flooding.

The department said Thursday the roadway is closed in both directions from Maricopa to Gila Bend.

It was originally shut down Wednesday night after a stormy Wednesday brought heavy pockets of rain to the area.

It’s not known when the roadway will reopen.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!