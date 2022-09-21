RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.

Here are some of the latest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday):