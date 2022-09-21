Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

We're looking at high storm chances and temperatures in the double digits on Wednesday.
Phoenix rain
Posted at 9:25 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:30:15-04

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.

LIVE RADAR

Here are some of the latest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday):

  • Buckeye (near I-10 and Hassayampa Rd): 1.61"
  • Crown King: 0.79"
  • El Mirage: 0.24"
  • Gilbert: 0.20"
  • Glendale: 0.04"
  • Gold Canyon 0.28"
  • Guadalupe: 0.16"
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.08"
  • Morristown: 0.94"
  • Scottsdale: 0.04"
  • Wittmann: 0.83"
