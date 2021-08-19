Globe neighborhood decimated by floodwaters

GLOBE, AZ — A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Globe of Gila County Wednesday morning as heavy rain hit the Telegraph Fire burn scar, causing floodwaters to hit Little Acres Mobile Home Park, destroying many of the homes inside.

One of the homes decimated belonged to Rebecca Copeland. The water seeped into her home, leaving several inches of mud inside. Her two dogs and cats were also inside as the floodwaters came in. Thankfully, they were okay, although visibly shaken.

She is thankful that her pets were okay, even while losing her home to the flood.

"It's hard. It's hard. But it's something you can get through. I promise. It's not going to be easy, but we can do it,” she said.

Deseree Barbee, on the other hand, was inside one of the mobile homes when the flood came, causing it to move 100 yards to the other side of the mobile home park. She feared the home would start moving again once it finally stopped.

Residents displaced by the floodwaters can seek shelter at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami.