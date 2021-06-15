Telegraph Fire rages on near Globe, Arizona, merges with Mescal Fire lines

GLOBE, AZ — The Telegraph Fire, burning near Globe, Arizona, has continued to grow amid dangerous weather and extreme fire conditions. The blaze, which is over 123,000 acres in size, has now merged with the inactive Mescal Fire.

RELATED: Wondering what's causing hazy skies? Smoke from Telegraph Fire blanketing the Valley

During a Monday morning update, Telegraph fire officials acknowledged the chance that the Telegraph Fire could possibly grow toward the Mescal Fire, but that they would likely be able to use the containment lines to their advantage.

JUST IN: the #TelegraphFire is more than 123,000 acres



Containment: 68%



More acres burned because of burn out operations and growth to the east towards the Mescal Fire (which is under control)



I’m told the fire was much less intense overnight, but still active 🔥 @abc15 pic.twitter.com/hkYTK90Fp5 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 15, 2021

On Tuesday morning, ABC15 learned that the Telegraph Fire did in fact merge with the Mescal Fire and the extra containment lines are being used as anticipated.

On Sunday night, firefighters were met with extremely dangerous conditions, but those conditions were slightly better Monday night.

The Mescal Fire is not actively burning where the 🔥merged.



Fire officials say because of that, they’ll likely not rename the fire.



The good news about the merge, is the burn scars and containment lines will be used to stop the Telegraph 🔥 as it moves on to San Carlos Res. https://t.co/PFnUE2tvb7 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 15, 2021

The Telegraph Fire is said to be moving to the south and is 68% contained. It reportedly reached the community of El Capitan, but no structures have been lost in the area, ABC15 was told.

Fire officials determined the 72,000-acre Mescal Fire was nearly 90% on Monday. The blaze is not considered active at this time.