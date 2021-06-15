Watch
Telegraph Fire rages on near Globe, Arizona, merges with Mescal Fire lines

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 13:46:00-04

GLOBE, AZ — The Telegraph Fire, burning near Globe, Arizona, has continued to grow amid dangerous weather and extreme fire conditions. The blaze, which is over 123,000 acres in size, has now merged with the inactive Mescal Fire.

During a Monday morning update, Telegraph fire officials acknowledged the chance that the Telegraph Fire could possibly grow toward the Mescal Fire, but that they would likely be able to use the containment lines to their advantage.

On Tuesday morning, ABC15 learned that the Telegraph Fire did in fact merge with the Mescal Fire and the extra containment lines are being used as anticipated.

On Sunday night, firefighters were met with extremely dangerous conditions, but those conditions were slightly better Monday night.

The Telegraph Fire is said to be moving to the south and is 68% contained. It reportedly reached the community of El Capitan, but no structures have been lost in the area, ABC15 was told.

Fire officials determined the 72,000-acre Mescal Fire was nearly 90% on Monday. The blaze is not considered active at this time.

LATEST INFORMATION ON TELEGRAPH, MESCAL FIRES

Telegraph Fire:

Size: 123,078 acres

Containment: 68% contained

Evacuations: GO: Dripping Springs area, Beverly Hills, El Capitan residents on both sides of Highway 77, Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park, Miami area west of Miami Town Limits, Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp SET: Residents of Top-of-the-World, Oak Flat Campground, Bellevue, other areas of Miami, Claypool, parts of Central Heights, Six Ice and Cobra Valley Regional Medical Center READY: Town of Superior, Globe, Pinto/Carlotta and Battle Ax area

Mescal Fire:

Size: 72,250 acres

Containment: 88% contained

Evacuations: GO: None. SET: Skill Center, Beverly Hills, T11 Ranch, Lower Peridot, South Peridot. READY: San Carlos, Coyote Flats/San Carlos High School area

