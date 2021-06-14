Wondering what's causing hazy skies? Smoke from Telegraph Fire blanketing the Valley

MESA, AZ — Hazy skies across most of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon are a result of the Telegraph Fire, which continues to burn east of the Valley.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says air quality at the ground level shouldn’t be impacted, however, we are already under a High Pollution Advisory across the Valley.

Smoke particles from #TelegraphFire drifting west toward the Valley, helping attract water molecules to form clouds.



This will impact air quality and may keep temperatures on the "not-as-hot" side. #azwx #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/jYoz0ls2Ri — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 14, 2021

The one nice side effect? The cloud cover could help to keep our temperatures a little lower than originally forecasted for the day.

In case you're wondering why it looks so hazy out today. #abc15wx https://t.co/qmZwMDLuTA — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) June 14, 2021

The Telegraph Fire burning near Superior now sits at 91,000 acres and is 74% contained.

I am told that the fire burning is very active right now.



The fire has jumped SR-77, and firefighters are working to contain it.



I am also learning that the #TelegraphFire is just a couple miles from the burn scars of the Mescal Fire. Fire officials can say they can use — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 14, 2021

The latest forecast models from the National Weather Service do show more smoke particles moving into the Valley Monday night into Tuesday.

