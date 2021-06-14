Watch
Wondering what's causing hazy skies? Smoke from Telegraph Fire blanketing the Valley

Telegraph Fire causing hazy skies over parts of the Valley.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:56:08-04

MESA, AZ — Hazy skies across most of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon are a result of the Telegraph Fire, which continues to burn east of the Valley.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says air quality at the ground level shouldn’t be impacted, however, we are already under a High Pollution Advisory across the Valley.

The one nice side effect? The cloud cover could help to keep our temperatures a little lower than originally forecasted for the day.

The Telegraph Fire burning near Superior now sits at 91,000 acres and is 74% contained.

The latest forecast models from the National Weather Service do show more smoke particles moving into the Valley Monday night into Tuesday.

For the latest updates on the Telegraph Fire, click here.

