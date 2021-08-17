Gila Bend residents impacted by floods receiving help

GILA BEND, AZ — Gila Bend residents who lost everything due to extreme flooding aren't alone, they are receiving help from the state, local organizations, and the community.

The San Lucy District, part of the Tohono O’odham Nation, was making food on Monday. They delivered plates to residents in the south part of Gila Bend, which was hit the hardest.

"I would do this every day if I had to just to try and help the people in need,” said San Lucy Councilman Gerald Lopez.

Several other organizations and churches were out delivering food and items as well. Those small acts of kindness touched the hearts of many.

“Very emotional for us. Very, very emotional for us. It's wonderful… everybody's bringing water, anything to eat, sandwiches, hot dogs,” says Patty Orozco, Gila Bend resident.

People have been working tirelessly to clean their homes from mud and debris, following the devastating flooding. Many were left without electricity. First responders even had to help some people suffering from heat exhaustion.

There are some residents who lost everything but are just thankful to be alive. Neighbors were able to save Adolfo Granillo, who was home alone at the time.

"I got up and I start walking and I saw water in the hallway. Then it got worse and it started raising up,” said Granillo.

Orozco says she is blessed to still have her father but is heartbroken knowing the pain other families are going through.

"He's 84 years old and they risked their lives and they helped him. But, the worst part of this whole thing, just awful that we did lose one of our families, Blanca Ruiz,” said Orozco.

The town is working tog we get to not only overcome this but become stronger through it all.

