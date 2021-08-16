Declaration of Emergency issued after flooding in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ — Officials are making $200,000 available for emergency response efforts after deadly and damaging flooding in Gila Bend, Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday.

Arizona Governor Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency Monday, freeing up the funds to help the community recover from the powerful monsoon storm damage.

“Heavy rainfall, monsoons and flooding put our communities in serious danger, and we are working to make sure first responders and local leaders have the resources they need to protect Arizonans,” Gov. Ducey said in a tweet Monday. “Our number one priority remains protecting people, pets & property throughout AZ.”

Flash flooding destroys home in Gila Bend

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said at least two people have died due to severe flooding in Gila Bend following monsoon storms that brought torrential rain, lightning, and thunder over the weekend.

The small town about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix and west of Maricopa, declared a state of emergency Saturday morning.

Various crews and community groups are providing aid for the area.