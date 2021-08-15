Family of 8 loses everything to massive flood in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ — Ty Turner never expected to wake up at 5 a.m. to a flooded house. His family of eight, including a 6-month-old baby and three children, rushed to the roof as the water kept rising inside his home during Friday night's flash flood in Gila Bend.

Flash flooding destroys home in Gila Bend

“I’m 21, I never expected something like this in Arizona, we don’t get no floods,” said Turner.

ABC15 met his family at the new Red Cross shelter at the local high school. Turner’s baby was receiving food after losing everything. Turner said all the clothing, diapers, and even formula were gone.

ABC15 visited his home, it was Turner’s first time back after the rescue. As we walked in, we noticed all their furniture was damaged, the baby’s bassinet shows marks of how high the water got.

“I stepped into the water literally to my ankles. I didn’t know what to think just trying our best to keep our composure,” said Turner.

A state of emergency has been declared in the town of Gila Bend after monsoon storms brought torrential rain, lightning, and thunder.

Turner said the current came so strong that two large logs from the park, located about 100 yards from the house, ended up in his front yard.

“Within two hours the water got higher and higher.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirms at least two people have died due to the mass flooding.

Turner said the situation was frightening, they couldn’t even get out as the water kept their doors shut.

“The door was closed and it was just coming out spraying water. I came right here and the toilet was just shooting in the air.”

Their basement is completely flooded.

Stay with us @abc15 #gilabendflooding heartbreaking to see so many families losing so much. Some people are still missing 😔 pic.twitter.com/Z3jEGULotW — Liliana soto (@LilianaSotoAZ) August 14, 2021

Turner's family is now being helped at the shelter, but more rain is expected Saturday night.

“We prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Pat Simmons, the manager at the Red Cross shelter.

Simmons says about 50 people were brought to the shelter last night.

“Depending on the weather tonight that might double,” stated Simmons.

For more information on resources, residents can call 928-683-2244.

If you would like to help Turner’s family you can visit their GoFundMe page.