Man charged with federal hate crime for Casa Grande synagogue fire in March

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly burning down a Casa Grande synagogue in March.

The decision came down on Thursday, accusing Everardo Gregorio, of Casa Grande, of "obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs by fire."

The indictment alleges Gregorio burned down the Khal Chasidim synagogue on March 3.

The portion of the synagogue that was destroyed included the place where the Jewish community worshipped, and a kosher grocery store and restaurant that operated out of the building.

Investigators linked Gregorio to the fire and detained him two days later near the center.

According to court paperwork, a man believed to be Gregorio was seen on surveillance video multiple times in the area at the time of the fire. Police say nobody else was seen in the area on the surveillance video at the time.

When contacted by police, Gregorio appeared to be wearing the same sandals as seen in the surveillance video, according to police. When questioned, Gregorio denied involvement in the fire and said he was home and sleeping at the time.

Gregorio is also charged with arson by the Pinal County Attorney's Office and is pending trial in that case.

If convicted of the federal charge, Gregorio faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Casa Grande Police Department are handling the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Goldberg for the District of Arizona is handling the prosecution, in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.