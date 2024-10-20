Fire heavily damages Catholic Church in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A longstanding Catholic Church is now filled with ash after the sanctuary went up in flames early Friday morning.

Father Ariel Lustan said St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande has been active for nearly a century. Their current building was built more than 60 years ago.

“In Casa Grande, we are the only catholic church,” Lustan said. “All these years that we’ve tried our best not only to beautify but to improve this church…and now they’re gone.”

Casa Grande Fire Department said a fire early Friday morning left significant damage to the inside of the building, starting near the west side electronic and music area before spreading.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police and federal authorities are also helping investigate the cause since it’s a significant loss and a place of worship.

As of now, they said they don’t have a reason to believe there was foul play.

“We can rise again from the ashes I would say, yes, we can do that,” Lustan said.

The church will meet in their community center across the street.

Lustan said he’s encouraged by the large show of support from both inside his parish and across the community.

“It’s just an amazing community,” Lustan said.