2-year-old boy dies after bounce house carried away by wind in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A two-year-old boy has died after he was swept away in a bounce house.
The incident happened Saturday evening in Casa Grande.
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say several children were playing in the bounce house when a strong gust of wind carried it away and into a nearby lot.
A two-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died, officials say.
A second child was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PCSO says the incident appears to be a "tragic accident".