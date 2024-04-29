Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsCasa Grande News

Actions

2-year-old boy dies after bounce house carried away by wind in Casa Grande

The incident happened Saturday evening in Casa Grande
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Fire Truck
Posted at 4:34 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 19:50:38-04

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A two-year-old boy has died after he was swept away in a bounce house.

The incident happened Saturday evening in Casa Grande.

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say several children were playing in the bounce house when a strong gust of wind carried it away and into a nearby lot.

A two-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died, officials say.

A second child was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO says the incident appears to be a "tragic accident".

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo