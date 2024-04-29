2-year-old boy dies after bounce house carried away by wind in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A two-year-old boy has died after he was swept away in a bounce house.

The incident happened Saturday evening in Casa Grande.

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say several children were playing in the bounce house when a strong gust of wind carried it away and into a nearby lot.

A two-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died, officials say.

A second child was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO says the incident appears to be a "tragic accident".