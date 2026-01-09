Authorities in Pinal, Cochise counties rescue child believed to have been trafficked from Mexico

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — Authorities in southern Arizona rescued a child from Mexico who was being trafficked in the United States.

During a news conference on Friday afternoon, officials with the Cochise and Pinal county sheriff's offices announced the arrest of a suspect who is accused of being part of a smuggling and trafficking operation.

Officials say the arrest occurred in Cochise County on January 7 at around 10 p.m., when a woman was suspected of having an 8-year-old boy who did not belong to her.

WATCH: Officials hold news conference about the investigation on Friday, Jan. 9.

Authorities say deputies stopped a woman who had the boy with her, along with her own child.

During questioning, deputies say they noticed odd behavior from the boy and began to ask questions he could not immediately answer. Authorities believe the boy was "coached" in what to say to authorities.

Additionally, deputies say the woman could also not answer questions, such as the boy's name.

Later, the woman allegedly told authorities she was paid a fee by a man who dropped the child off with her. She was meant to take the boy to "Phoenix and beyond."

The woman was arrested but has not been named by authorities.

An investigation remains ongoing.